Bengals free agency tracker: Who's in and who's out as free agency begins

CINCINNATI — Teams around the NFL were allowed to begin signing unrestricted free agents as of noon Monday.
The Bengals have several looming personnel decisions to make, many of which are not free agents, but who the team signs and drops will help inform their overall salary cap allocations for big ticket extensions like Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson.
Below is a look at who's in, who's out, and who's in flux (all information from the Bengals, unless otherwise noted):
Who's in
- Wide receiver Tee Higgins was once again given the franchise tag. He'll be with the Bengals for one more season, with the hopes the team works out a long-term deal
- Tight end Tanner Hudson was signed to a one-year contract extension
- Tight end Mike Gesicki was signed to a three-year extension through the 2027 season
- Offensive lineman Cody Ford was signed to a two-year contract extension through 2026
- Defensive lineman BJ Hill was re-signed to a 3-year deal through the 2027 season, per Adam Schefter
- Offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland was signed to a one-year contract
- Long snapper Cal Adomitis was signed to a one-year extension
- Punter Ryan Rehkow was given a two-year contract extension
Who's out
- Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins was released after just one year of his two-year free agent deal signed last season.
- Offensive lineman Alex Cappa was released
- Defensive lineman Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from pro football
Who's in-flux
- Defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson officially requested to explore a trade. Whether he is extended with the team is very much in-flux.
- Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is contracted with the team through next season, but has not been extended, despite being eligible.
- Remaining unrestricted free agents of note:
- Offensive lineman Trent Brown
- Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Safety Von Bell
- Running back Chris Evans
- Running back Khalil Herbert
- Cornerback Mike Hilton
- Defensive lineman Joseph Ossai
- Defensive lineman Cam Sample
