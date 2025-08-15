Damar Hamlin gets tattoo with nods to Cincinnati, UC Medical Center doctors who helped save his life

LOS ANGELES — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has etched Cincinnati and the doctors who helped save his life onto his body forever.

Hamlin earlier this week revealed a tattoo that remembers the moment he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during a Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Bills.

The tattoo features the Monday Night Football logo, Paycor Stadium and even Cincinnati's area code — 513. Also included is a depiction of the UC Medical Center staff who took care of him after his cardiac arrest.

At the top is the question, "Did we win?" That's what Hamlin's doctors said he asked after he awoke from a medically induced coma. Their response: "Yes. You won the game of life."

Hamlin's tattoo artist posted a video showing the process of getting the tattoo, which covers Hamlin's entire back. In the video, multiple artists worked on the piece while Hamlin appeared to be under anesthesia.