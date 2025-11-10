Joe Burrow returns to limited practice with Bengals, 21-day window to be activated opens

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow will be back at Bengals practice — at least in a limited capacity, the team announced Monday.

The Bengals said in a release their star quarterback's 21-day window to return to limited practice with the team begins today. He can then be activated to Cincinnati's roster at any time during that window.

"To continue the recovery process for QB Joe Burrow, the Bengals today advanced him for a limited return to practice so he can begin progressing on-field activities," the team said.

Burrow has been on the injured/reserve list since Sept. 16 after he injured his toe during Cincinnati's home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals attempted to get a second opinion on his turf toe, but the franchise quarterback had to have surgery.

Officials have stated that he will be out at least three months, which would mean a return in mid-December if everything goes right during recovery. This 21-day window could mean an earlier return than originally thought.

In the meantime, the Bengals have been trying to stay afloat thanks to the addition of Joe Flacco. While they currently have an abysmal 3-6 record, they're still very much alive in the AFC North, where the Steelers and Ravens sit above them at 5-4 and 4-5, respectively.

Burrow is expected to speak to reporters for the first time since his injury on Monday afternoon. This story will be updated with more information at that time.