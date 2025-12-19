Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New billboard goes live in Cincinnati calling for Bengals to fire Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin

CINCINNATI — A new billboard in Cincinnati shows Bengals fans' frustrations.

The billboard reads, "Fire Zac. Fire Duke. Save Burrow." It's located on Spring Grove Avenue near Bank Street, and can be seen from southbound I-75.

It refers to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin. The two have faced criticism from fans as the team will miss the playoffs for a third straight year.

The Bengals last made the playoffs in 2022, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

At a press conference Wednesday, Taylor said he would not respond when asked whether his contract runs through 2027.

"I just told you, I coach every day like it's my last one," Taylor said.

A social media post from the account named on the billboard posted its location Thursday afternoon, saying, "Billboard went live early. Drive safely."

Thursday night, the same account posted a hint at the possibility of something new coming to the digital sign.

"Just wait til the billboard has a new message for ownership next week," the post said.

