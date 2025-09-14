Joe Burrow questionable to return to Bengals-Jaguars game after left toe injury

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's return to the Bengals-Jaguars game is questionable after he suffered a "left toe injury," the Bengals said.

The Bengals quarterback suffered the injury when he was sacked by Jaguars' defensive end Arik Armstead during a play.

QB Joe Burrow has a left toe injury. His return is questionable. pic.twitter.com/QVb3X5hi4c — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 14, 2025

After he went down, Burrow immediately took his helmet off before trainers rushed out to him. It originally seemed as if they were tending to his left ankle, and broadcasters said his left ankle was taped up.

Burrow was able to gingerly walk off the field into the blue tent before backup Jake Browning entered the game.

Joe Burrow walks off the field and straight into the injury tent. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/7m8OZsjK8C — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 14, 2025

After several minutes in the blue tent, Burrow was assisted off the field by two trainers and went into the locker room.

Joe Burrow heads to the locker room with help from two trainers. About halfway there Burrow needed help walking to the tunnel. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/w6tFEuMldU — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 14, 2025

Burrow has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, including a torn wrist ligament, which ended his 2023 season early.

As a rookie, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee during Week 11. He later dislocated his left pinky in 2021 and sprained his MCL during Super Bowl LVI. He also dealt with a calf strain during training camp in 2023.

