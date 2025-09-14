Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Joe Burrow questionable to return to Bengals-Jaguars game after left toe injury

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grimaces aft being sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's return to the Bengals-Jaguars game is questionable after he suffered a "left toe injury," the Bengals said.

The Bengals quarterback suffered the injury when he was sacked by Jaguars' defensive end Arik Armstead during a play.

After he went down, Burrow immediately took his helmet off before trainers rushed out to him. It originally seemed as if they were tending to his left ankle, and broadcasters said his left ankle was taped up.

Burrow was able to gingerly walk off the field into the blue tent before backup Jake Browning entered the game.

After several minutes in the blue tent, Burrow was assisted off the field by two trainers and went into the locker room.

Burrow has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, including a torn wrist ligament, which ended his 2023 season early.

As a rookie, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee during Week 11. He later dislocated his left pinky in 2021 and sprained his MCL during Super Bowl LVI. He also dealt with a calf strain during training camp in 2023.

