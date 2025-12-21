Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Updates: Bengals face the Dolphins on the road, look to bounce back from shutout

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road, facing off with the Miami Dolphins as Cincinnati looks to bounce back from being shut out last week.

Though both the Bengals (4-10) and Dolphins (6-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention, Cincinnati is looking to end the season on a high note.

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati 24-0 in what Joe Burrow called one of his worst career performances.

This week, they have the opportunity to wash that game away against a Dolphins team that has benched starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and opted for rookie Quinn Ewers.

Cincinnati is seeing the return of wide receiver Tee Higgins, who went back into concussion protocol two weeks ago for the second time this season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals got Higgins checked out by a renowned concussion expert ahead of clearing him for Sunday's game.

