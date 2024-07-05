Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase celebrate 4th of July with world's biggest stars at Michael Rubin's white party

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — From walking at Paris Fashion Week to partying in the Hamptons — Joe Burrow has had a busy off-season.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, alongside his No. 1 receiver JaMarr Chase, were captured celebrating the Fourth of July at billionaire Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons. Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, holds the party every Independence Day, with this year's event marking his fourth annual white party.

Former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Dunne shared photos of the event on social media, including one with Burrow, Chase and Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr, and Livvy Dunne @LSUBarstool pic.twitter.com/vfl2qdIwo1 — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) July 5, 2024

Burrow attended the party for the first time last year, while this year's event was the first for Chase.

Other invitees to the exclusive party include Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, CJ Stroud, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, Jake Paul, Don Lemon, DJ Khaled, Tobey Maguire, Meek Mill, Michael Strahan, and many more.

Mary J. Blige, Shaboozey, Lil Wayne and DJs Diplo, Alesso and Steve Aoki were among the multiple people who performed at the party.

Rubin posted to social media Friday, saying he's "grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together."

Burrow's Hamptons appearance comes a little over a week after he hit the runway for the first time. The Bengals star walked in "Vogue World 2024" show June 23. He showed off a black backless suit while walking alongside former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson in the show.

