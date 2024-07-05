Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase celebrate 4th of July with world's biggest stars at Michael Rubin's white party

The Cincinnati star walked in the "Vogue World 2024" on Sunday in Paris. Vogue Runway posted a video on Instagram of Burrow walking alongside his former teammate Justin Jefferson in a black backless suit.
Bengals Football Ja'Marr Chase Joe Burrow
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 05, 2024

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — From walking at Paris Fashion Week to partying in the Hamptons — Joe Burrow has had a busy off-season.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, alongside his No. 1 receiver JaMarr Chase, were captured celebrating the Fourth of July at billionaire Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons. Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, holds the party every Independence Day, with this year's event marking his fourth annual white party.

Former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Dunne shared photos of the event on social media, including one with Burrow, Chase and Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Burrow attended the party for the first time last year, while this year's event was the first for Chase.

Other invitees to the exclusive party include Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, CJ Stroud, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, Jake Paul, Don Lemon, DJ Khaled, Tobey Maguire, Meek Mill, Michael Strahan, and many more.

Mary J. Blige, Shaboozey, Lil Wayne and DJs Diplo, Alesso and Steve Aoki were among the multiple people who performed at the party.

Rubin posted to social media Friday, saying he's "grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together."

Burrow's Hamptons appearance comes a little over a week after he hit the runway for the first time. The Bengals star walked in "Vogue World 2024" show June 23. He showed off a black backless suit while walking alongside former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson in the show.

READ MORE:
Joe Burrow hit the runway at 'Vogue World 2024' fashion show in Paris
HBO's 'Hard Knocks' coming to AFC North, will feature Bengals in new season
Bengals announce schedule of training camp practices open to public

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Winton Woods top football player makes verbal college commitment
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
Jaxson Hayes on friendship with new Lakers coach JJ Redick
Carlik Jones leads 1st-ever South Sudan Olympic basketball team
Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women's gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics
Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women's gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft
NFL ordered to pay $4.7 billion in "Sunday Ticket" class-action lawsuit
NFL ordered to pay $4.7 billion in "Sunday Ticket" class-action lawsuit
Hunter Greene throws up on the mound during Tuesday game
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!