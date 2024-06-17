Watch Now
Bengals announce schedule of training camp practices open to public

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 17, 2024

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have released the schedule for open training camp practices, where fans can sit next to the fields and watch their favorite players practice from the sidelines for free.

The practices will happen at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, which are just west of Paycor Stadium.

Fans can park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B and head to the practices through the facility's entrance at the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way.

Bleacher seating is available for up to 1,250 fans next to the fields, but additional standing room is available along the sidelines; admission is free and no ticket is required, but space is first-come, first-served.

Concessions and Bengals merchandise will also be available for purchase; players will sign autographs for fans after practice.

Here's when you can go see the team practice:

  • Monday, July 29
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 1
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Monday, August 5
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 7
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 8
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Monday, August 12
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 13
    • Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice begins: 2:15 p.m.
    • Practice ends: 4:10 p.m.

According to the Bengals announcement, the NFL clear bag policy will be in effect for all of the practices.

