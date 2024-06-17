Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' coming to AFC North, will feature Bengals in new season

Cincinnati will have two games on Monday Night Football, two games on Thursday Night Football and one Sunday Night Football appearance.
Mike Brown
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 17, 2024

CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks" is aiming to encompass an entire NFL division within one season, starting with the AFC North — and Cincinnati's beloved Bengals.

The new season, titled "Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North," will debut on December 3 at 9 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Episodes will be released every Tuesday through the end of the NFL regular season and into the playoffs in January.

The documentary series will feature teams in the division battling for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season.

"Last season, the AFC North because the first division (since 1935) to have all four teams finish with a winning record, making it the perfect place to launch this new approach to Hard Knocks," said Keith Cossrow, vice president and head of content for NFL Films.

It's not the first time the Cincinnati Bengals have appeared on the HBO series; Bengals players have starred in the summer show in both 2009 and 2013.

"We don't think — we know — this is the best division in football," said Zac Taylor, Bengals head coach. "I understand why it's an attractive pick for Hard Knocks and it's an honor to be part of a division that people think so highly of. We have an exciting team with a lot of really talented players and good team guys. They are players that the league is excited about, so this exposure is a positive."

Of course, the season will feature the whole division and not just the Bengals. Although fans in Cincinnati may boo about it, the season will also showcase our bitterest rivals too: The Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The new format announcement for the Hard Knocks series comes one month after it was announced the show would also cover the NFL offseason, starting with the New York Giants and ChicagoBears, which will debut at the start of July.

More Bengals news:
Bengals announce schedule of training camp practices open to public Tee Higgins officially sign franchise tag with Cincinnati Bengals Who is Cody Ford? Bengals player's split from fiancee goes viral on social media

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
WCPO 9 Cincinnati Latest Headlines | June 17, 7am
Charles Barkley says he's retiring from TV after next NBA season
Charles Barkley says he's retiring from TV after next NBA season
WCPO 9 Cincinnati Latest Headlines | June 13, 7am
Hot dog champ Chestnut to face former rival Kobayashi in Netflix special
Hot dog champ Chestnut to face former rival Kobayashi in Netflix special
Cricket is starting to gain popularity in the US
Cricket is starting to gain popularity in the US
Beef with the champ: Joey Chestnut 'gutted' to hear of exclusion from famed hot dog eating contest
Beef with the champ: Joey Chestnut 'gutted' to hear of exclusion from famed hot dog eating contest
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Man tased by officer on Reds field due in court
Officer tases fan who ran onto field at Reds-Guardians game
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!