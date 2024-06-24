Joe Burrow hit the runway at 'Vogue World 2024' fashion show in Paris

CINCINNATI — Could Joe Burrow be the next global fashion icon?

The Cincinnati star walked in the "Vogue World 2024" on Sunday in Paris.

Vogue Runway posted a video of Burrow walking alongside his former teammate Justin Jefferson in the outdoor fashion show.

Burrow was showing off a black backless suit on the runway.

Bengals fans, don't worry, there are no plans for Burrow to switch to a modeling career. He is set to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals through 2029 after signing a 5-year, $275 million contract extension with the team in September of 2023, before his injury last season.

Burrow is recovering well from his season-ending wrist injury during a Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, 2023.

In early May, Burrow was seen throwing on the practice field for the first time since his injury. The star quarterback said he had been cleared for everything except contact.

“I think I’m fully cleared other than contact…that will probably come in the next month.” - Joe Burrow#Bengals pic.twitter.com/lOypbuQNeB — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) May 7, 2024

The Bengals released their full 2024 schedule on May 15. The team is scheduled to play the New England Patriots in week one before taking on the 2024 Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in week two.