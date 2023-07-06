Burrow in the Hamptons: 'Joe Shiesty' parties with the world's biggest stars at billionaire's white party

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — While many of us were spending the Fourth of July holiday at a backyard family BBQ, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was living it up in the Hamptons with some of the most famous people on the planet.

Burrow, AKA Joe Shiesty, was one of the guests at billionaire Michael Rubin's white party. According to Forbes, Rubin is worth a whopping $11.4 billion. The 50-year-old is the CEO of the online sports merchandising retailer Fanatics.

According to Vogue, this is Rubin's and his model girlfriend Camille Fishel's third annual white party.

Burrow made an appearance in a star-studded recap video Rubin posted on Twitter.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Burrow was joined by the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Tom Brady, James Harden, Kevin Durant, James Corden, DJ Khaled and more at a massive waterfront New York mansion.

The party even had musical performances form Usher, Ne-Yo and Jack Harlow.

Burrow, who usually keeps a low profile despite his NFL superstar status, said he had the "basketball versus football convo too many times" at the party. He posted pictures from the exclusive event on Instagram, posing with NBA players Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, along with fellow NFL stars Davante Adams and Odell Beckham Jr.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was also at the party. He called the night "legendary." Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in January 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Burrow will likely have more reason to celebrate later this summer when the Bengals finally get his contract extension done.

Players report to Cincinnati for training camp at the end of July.

