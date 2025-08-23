Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: Two people injured in Roselawn shooting

Marlena Lang/WCPO
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Roselawn, according to police on the scene.

The shooting took place across the street from a Rubix gas station on the 7500 block of Reading Road at around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that one woman and one man were shot in the right leg and ankle, respectively. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, and both were transported to UC Medical Center.

Currently, there is no suspect for the shooting.

