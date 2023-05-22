Voting starts today for this year's Bengals Ring of Honor hopefuls

CINCINNATI — 'Tis the season when Bengals season ticket holders decide which former Bengal will earn their Ring of Honor stripes.

Voting for the next Ring of Honor inductees kicked off May 22, featuring a list of 13 former Bengals hoping to join a list graced by the likes of Ken Wnderson, Anthony Munoz and Ken Riley.

The 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor nominees:



Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

The two former Bengals with the most votes from season ticket holders and suite holders will join the Bengals Ring of Honor.

"The voting process to induct new honorees remains the same and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals," says the team's website.

When inductees will be announced has not been announced, but the Bengals said the induction ceremony will take place during a home game that will be announced in the summer.

This year will be the Ring of Honor's third year in existence. Founded in 2021, Bengals officials said the honor would be a recurring tradition, with names of its inductees emblazoned on the east facade of Paycor Stadium.

The first inductees, Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz, were selected by Bengals officials when the Ring of Honor installation was announced in 2021; later that year, season ticket holders voted they would be joined by Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

In 2022, Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis became the fifth and sixth inductees into the Ring of Honor, an elite Bengals club that represents former players, coaches and others who had a significant impact on the franchise. Both Anderson and Curtis were formally inducted on Sept. 29, 2022 during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins.