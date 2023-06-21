Bengals punter Drue Chrisman gives back to the community by moonlighting for DoorDash

CINCINNATI — One Bengals player is giving back to the Cincinnati community by working a second job.

For the last month or so, punter Drue Chrisman has been moonlighting as a DoorDash delivery driver.

The catch?

Chrisman isn't keeping the earnings for himself.

Chrisman, who is from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is using the money he earns to spend at local restaurants and then hand that food out around town.

In a video posted Wednesday, the 25-year-old La Salle High School grad can be seen picking up boxes of pizza from Your Mom's Pizzeria, which is a family-owned pizza place in Mount Adams. He's then seen in downtown's Piatt Park and other streets handing out the slices and bottled waters.

DoorDash even replied to the video commending Chrisman.

Supporting local restaurants 🤝 Feeding your community — DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 21, 2023

With a GoPro strapped to himself, Chrisman chronicles his various trips on social media — even the relatable moments when he struggles to bike up hills or climb multiple flights of stairs.

Leg day is everyday with DoorDash💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1iFzkTiqL4 — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) June 17, 2023

Other than his DoorDashing, Chrisman is also capturing other moments of kindness around Cincinnati.

In one video, he loads up a box of food from Paycor Stadium's cafeteria to give out to someone in Cincinnati.

Favorite meal I’ve delivered so far pic.twitter.com/V0zrzRdG2M — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) June 19, 2023

In another, Chrisman himself is on the receiving end when he discovers a group of people handing out free food because of "love and kindness."

Happy Father’s Day to all the dad’s out there👨 especially my guy Neil here (if he is a dad) pic.twitter.com/2XsTjqgnj9 — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) June 18, 2023

Chrisman hasn't said how long he intends to continue his DoorDashing efforts, but the punter called the side-hustle "therapeutic and relaxing."

