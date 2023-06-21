Watch Now
Bengals punter Drue Chrisman gives back to the community by moonlighting for DoorDash

Chrisman is also a 2016 La Salle High School grad
Drue Chrisman
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) walks off the field following a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Drue Chrisman
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 21, 2023
CINCINNATI — One Bengals player is giving back to the Cincinnati community by working a second job.

For the last month or so, punter Drue Chrisman has been moonlighting as a DoorDash delivery driver.

The catch?

Chrisman isn't keeping the earnings for himself.

Chrisman, who is from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is using the money he earns to spend at local restaurants and then hand that food out around town.

In a video posted Wednesday, the 25-year-old La Salle High School grad can be seen picking up boxes of pizza from Your Mom's Pizzeria, which is a family-owned pizza place in Mount Adams. He's then seen in downtown's Piatt Park and other streets handing out the slices and bottled waters.

DoorDash even replied to the video commending Chrisman.

With a GoPro strapped to himself, Chrisman chronicles his various trips on social media — even the relatable moments when he struggles to bike up hills or climb multiple flights of stairs.

Other than his DoorDashing, Chrisman is also capturing other moments of kindness around Cincinnati.

In one video, he loads up a box of food from Paycor Stadium's cafeteria to give out to someone in Cincinnati.

In another, Chrisman himself is on the receiving end when he discovers a group of people handing out free food because of "love and kindness."

Chrisman hasn't said how long he intends to continue his DoorDashing efforts, but the punter called the side-hustle "therapeutic and relaxing."

