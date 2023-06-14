'That's the only goal': Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard hungry for a Super Bowl title

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard smiled early Wednesday afternoon when reflecting upon this juncture of his career.

"It does go by fast," Hubbard said. "And I'm excited for however many are left but I can't believe Year 6. Yeah, it's nuts."

The 2018 third-round draft selection is entering his sixth NFL season and feeling better physically than ever. He's fine-tuned a regiment from sleep to his diet to help aid those efforts.

"I think it's consistent work over many years," Hubbard said. "It compounds as you get older. Your routine gets a little bit better every year. You know how to turn it up, when to turn it up to be most beneficial. Continue to level up each season. I feel like I'm not slowing down anytime soon."

Hubbard, 27, has encountered many trials and triumphs as a lifelong fan and player of the franchise.

The former Ohio State University and Moeller High School star is one of only a handful of active players in Cincinnati who were with the team during the 2018 season.

He said the Bengals are "night and day" compared to his rookie season when Cincinnati had a 6-10 record.

"I think about it a lot especially just my past experiences with what I've gone through and where we are now," Hubbard said. "Seeing the new guys come in - they kind of don't really know how it was or what it was like. So you can't just ever let them get complacent thinking that they are walking into we got it made here. It can switch really quick."

Cincinnati-area football fans have watched Hubbard grow up playing Ohio football. It's been 10 years since Hubbard was an all-state safety his senior season at Moeller in helping to lead the Crusaders to back-to-back Division I state titles.

Throughout his career, Hubbard hasn't veered from being a leader on the field and in the locker room.

"Sam has a focus of being the best version of himself," said Indian Hill High School football coach John Rodenberg, who coached Hubbard at Moeller. "His goal has been to always make those around him better and that means he has to be the best. Sam is the ultimate teammate."

That leadership is evident this month for Bengals rookie defensive end Myles Murphy, whose locker is near Hubbard.

Murphy said he's learned plenty from the defensive line including Hubbard.

"Details; how important the details are — literally how your foot is pointing," Murphy said. "Small details like that. The mental game of knowing the game plan, how important it is. Those are probably the two biggest things right there."

While his personal goal this year includes double-digit sacks, Hubbard said the ultimate goal is the Super Bowl title.

"That's the reason why we do this every day," said Hubbard. "That's the only goal."