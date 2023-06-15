Bengals announce training camp dates fans can attend

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans already wishing it was fall will get the opportunity to watch their favorite team during certain practice sessions this summer.

The team announced several dates beginning at the end of July where fans will be able to watch the team for free as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields west of Paycor Stadium. Bleacher seating can fit up to 1,250 fans next to the field, with additional space available in the form of standing room along the sidelines. Concessions and merchandise will also be available to buy.

After practice, Bengals players will sign autographs for fans, the team announced.

Below are the weekends where you can catch a practice. For those practices that require tickets, you can get more on those here.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 27



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 29 (Back Together Weekend in Paycor Stadium; Ticket Required)



Gates open at 1 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 31



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:20 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 7



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9 (Joint Practice with Green Bay Packers; Ticket Required)



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 14 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.