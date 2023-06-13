Jonah Williams opens up about requesting a trade from Bengals via text

CINCINNATI — For the first time this offseason, offensive tackle Jonah Williams worked out at a Bengals practice. Williams was in attendance at mandatory mini-camp after requesting to be traded from the Bengals earlier this offseason.

Although not participating in team drills as he continues to rehab his knee after a season-ending injury, Williams did take the time to explain to the media why he requested a trade.

While rehabbing in southern California and spending time with his fiancée, who at the time was 40 weeks pregnant, Williams got a buzz on his phone.

“I found out we signed Orlando (Brown Jr.) on my phone from Apple News,” Williams said.

On March 16, 2023, the Bengals signed left tackle (Williams’ position) Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year deal that included $31 million in guaranteed money.

“The following day my agent was calling the (Bengals) front office trying to get a hold of someone, and he just never got a hold of anyone … I just wanted to hear it from them and the frustrating thing is I still haven’t heard anything back,” Williams said.

Since Williams’ agent could not get in touch with the Bengals' front office, he requested his client be traded via text.

Williams has since rescinded his trade request. At the time of mandatory mini-camp, he is still on the Bengals roster.

“There are 64 offensive tackle spots in the league, to have any of them is an opportunity that I am super grateful for the chance,” Williams said.

Williams said his frustration had nothing to do with any personal bad feelings towards Brown.

“He is a great guy, great player,” Williams said. "I liked to always talk to him after we played the Chiefs. I liked to have that tackle camaraderie."

Brown echoed Williams' sentiment.

“I’m familiar with his (Williams) game and his approach, I have a ton of respect for him, he works his tail off," Brown said. "We are all in the same offensive line room fighting for a common goal."

Once fully healthy from injury, Williams will fight for the starting right tackle position with Jackson Carman. Last season’s starting right tackle, La’el Collins is expected to return eventually in 2023.