Bengals 2024 NFL Draft guide: Who Cincinnati could pick, chance of Tee Higgins trade

CINCINNATI — We're less than a week away from the 2024 NFL Draft and the Bengals have plenty of picks to play with.

Cincinnati has at least one pick in every round, including the No. 18 overall selection in the first round on April 25. But what do the Bengals need? And could they consider a blockbuster trade involving star receiver Tee Higgins?

Could Higgins be traded?

Higgins requested a trade in March after the team placed the franchise tag on him this offseason. Still, he said he expects to be in Cincinnati this year.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins said when asked if he sees himself playing with the Bengals this season. "... I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, and I'm looking forward to it."

The team has also been clear about their hopes for Higgins this season.

"Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020," Bengals head coach Zach Taylor said in a press release. "I'm glad that he'll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team."

With Higgins staying, what do the Bengals need this year?

WCPO spoke with Field Yates, ESPN's NFL insider, who said the details of Higgins' deal mean Cincinnati should still look at wide receivers this draft.

"The possibility of him not being around in 2025 is in play — on top of that, as of right now, Tyler Boyd is not under contract ... this is a team that maybe is thinking about a wide receiver at some point."

Another focus for the Bengals? Offensive tackle.

Cincinnati signed Super Bowl champ Trent Brown to a one-year deal in free agency, but Yates noted that while Brown is "very good" when he's on the field, "he's not always available."

"You can't leave yourself vulnerable with Joe Burrow coming off of an injury and potentially risking him getting hurt once again," Yates said. "So offensive tackle and wide receiver keeps screaming to me as needs for Cincinnati right now."

Who should the Bengals pick?

Yates said the Bengals should be in a great spot if they're drafting for need and looking for a good receiver or tackle.

In Yates' mock draft with fellow ESPN insider Mel Kiper Jr., the Bengals walk away with Oregon State OT Tailese Fuaga. Other mocks also highlight Alabama OT J.C. Latham and Georgia OT Amarium Mims. NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus mock draft has Latham as the most popular pick.

Kiper in that same mock draft has Cincinnati nabbing Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton in the second round. Interestingly, Fuaga is the most popular pick for the Bengals' second-round pick.

While some of the well-known receiver prospects like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are expected to be long gone by Cincinnati's first pick, NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board has Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU or Adonia Mitchell and Xavier Worthy of Texas as the next best prospects.

Yates said Thomas and Mitchell are both "so fast and so strong."

"If either one of those two is available at 18 — I think there's a chance that one or both are — then if I'm Cincinnati and the offensive tackle run has either taken ahead ... no issue, ding either of those players in Round One."

Another popular prospect for the 18th pick is Texas DT Byron Murphy II, who is expected to be available in the mid to late teens. Yates said if Murphy is available, he's a great pick. If he's not, no defensive lineman is worth grabbing that high.

What about picks in the later rounds?

Yates noted some late Day 2 or early Day 3 defensive guys the Bengals could have their eyes on, like Michigan DB Mike Sainristil who "was just a ball hawk and a turnover machine for them." He also listed Georgia S Tykee Smith, Rutgers CB Max Melton and Florida State CB Renardo Green as interesting names.

"If Cincinnati feels like they can afford to keep padding the interior of the perimeter of the secondary, try to find like the next Mike Hilton, have him groom a young player, there might be a couple of options that strike me as reasonable fits," Yates said.

With Joe Mixon gone, Yates said Cincinnati could look at running backs around Day 3.

"I do think the wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle needs supersede the running back need there, but this is not a great running back class at the top but it does offer a lot of options on Day 3," Yates said.

If the Bengals want a pass-catching back, Yates suggested Oregon RB Bucky Irving. For power, Notre Dame RB Audric Estime could be the answer.

"It's less about who the best are," Yates said. "It's more about what you're looking for."

He said Bengals fans should be happy if they walk away from the first two rounds with a combination of receiver, offensive tackle or defensive tackle.

The 2024 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25