Reports: Bengals release Joe Mixon, sign former Colts RB Zack Moss

Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates as he walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 22:21:36-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing Joe Mixon and signing former Colts running back Zack Moss, according to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo announced on X, formerly Twitter, that Cincinnati agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Moss. Just minutes later, Pelissero reported the Bengals were releasing last season's starting running back, Mixon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Moss's signing and Mixon's release.

Mixon was drafted by the Bengals out of the University of Oklahoma in 2017, later signing a four-year deal with the team in 2020. The 27-year-old was a pivotal part of Cincinnati's postseason run in 2021, finishing the year with 13 rushing touchdowns.

He restructured his contract to stay with the Bengals for the 2023 season, recording more than 1,000 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. He was also a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Moss had his best season yet while in Indianapolis this season. Despite breaking his arm in July, Moss played a prominent role in the Colts' offense while Jonathan Taylor was out. While the two split carries following Taylor's return, Moss still finished the season as the Colts leading rusher.

According to reports, Cincinnati's deal with Moss includes $4.525 million in his first season.

