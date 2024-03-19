Bengals re-sign wide receiver Trenton Irwin for the 2024 season

CINCINNATI — Trenton Irwin will play another season with the Bengals, the team announced in a press release and on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bengals re-signed the wide receiver to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Irwin has played for the Bengals in 34 regular-season games, scoring five touchdowns and catching 43 passes for 586 yards.

He's coming back to The Jungle. We have re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/nfDwFbdodl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 19, 2024

He attended Stanford University and has been playing in the NFL for five years.

Irwin signed with the Miami Dolphins out of college in 2019 before joining the practice squad in Cincinnati that season.



Here are more of Cincinnati's latest acquisitions and departures:

New signings:



Safety Vonn Bell — one-year, $6 million

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins — two-year, $26 million

Running back Zack Moss — two-year, $8 million

Tight end Mike Gesicki — one-year, $3.25 million

Safety Geno Stone — two-year, $15 million

Key departures:

Defensive tackle DJ Reader signs with the Lions

Running back Joe Mixon traded to Texans

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signs with Titans

Offensive tackle Jonah Williams signs with Cardinals

Safety Nick Scott released

Extensions: