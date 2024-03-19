Bengals re-sign wide receiver Trenton Irwin for the 2024 season

CINCINNATI — Trenton Irwin will play another season with the Bengals, the team announced in a press release and on X, formerly Twitter.
The Bengals re-signed the wide receiver to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.
Irwin has played for the Bengals in 34 regular-season games, scoring five touchdowns and catching 43 passes for 586 yards.
He's coming back to The Jungle.
He attended Stanford University and has been playing in the NFL for five years.
Irwin signed with the Miami Dolphins out of college in 2019 before joining the practice squad in Cincinnati that season.
Here are more of Cincinnati's latest acquisitions and departures:
New signings:
- Safety Vonn Bell — one-year, $6 million
- Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins — two-year, $26 million
- Running back Zack Moss — two-year, $8 million
- Tight end Mike Gesicki — one-year, $3.25 million
- Safety Geno Stone — two-year, $15 million
Key departures:
- Defensive tackle DJ Reader signs with the Lions
- Running back Joe Mixon traded to Texans
- Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signs with Titans
- Offensive tackle Jonah Williams signs with Cardinals
- Safety Nick Scott released
Extensions:
- Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither — one-year, $3 million
- Tight end Drew Sample — three-year, $10.5 million
- Guard Cody Ford — one-year, $1.35 million
- Running back Trayveon Williams — one-year deal
- Tight end Tanner Hudson — one-year deal