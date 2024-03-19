Watch Now
Bengals re-sign wide receiver Trenton Irwin for the 2024 season

The team extended Irwin's contract for one-year.
The Bengals introduced the team's newest defensive tackle at a press conference on Monday morning. Unrestricted free agent Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year contract with the Bengals.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 19, 2024
CINCINNATI — Trenton Irwin will play another season with the Bengals, the team announced in a press release and on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bengals re-signed the wide receiver to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Irwin has played for the Bengals in 34 regular-season games, scoring five touchdowns and catching 43 passes for 586 yards.

He attended Stanford University and has been playing in the NFL for five years.

Irwin signed with the Miami Dolphins out of college in 2019 before joining the practice squad in Cincinnati that season.

    Here are more of Cincinnati's latest acquisitions and departures:
    New signings:

    • Safety Vonn Bell — one-year, $6 million
    • Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins — two-year, $26 million
    • Running back Zack Moss — two-year, $8 million
    • Tight end Mike Gesicki — one-year, $3.25 million
    • Safety Geno Stone — two-year, $15 million

    Key departures:

    • Defensive tackle DJ Reader signs with the Lions
    • Running back Joe Mixon traded to Texans
    • Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signs with Titans
    • Offensive tackle Jonah Williams signs with Cardinals
    • Safety Nick Scott released

    Extensions:

    • Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither — one-year, $3 million
    • Tight end Drew Sample — three-year, $10.5 million
    • Guard Cody Ford — one-year, $1.35 million
    • Running back Trayveon Williams — one-year deal
    • Tight end Tanner Hudson — one-year deal
