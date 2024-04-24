Watch Now
Reports: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade, 'looking for more long-term security'

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 24, 2024
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is requesting a trade from Cincinnati, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on social media that Hendrickson, due to make $15 million this season with the Bengals, is "looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer."

Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension in July 2023 that would keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season. The original four-year, $60 million deal that Hendrickson signed with the Bengals during 2021 free agency was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old was one of two Bengals this season selected to the Pro Bowl. He finished the year with 17.5 sacks, 28 total tackles and three forced fumbles.

The other Bengals player to make the Pro Bowl, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, was just extended through 2025.

Hendrickson is not the only player to request a trade out of Cincinnati. Receiver Tee Higgins previously requested a trade after the Bengals placed him under the franchise tag.

Schefter reported in March that Higgins "loves Cincinnati" and "hoped to be with the team long term," but claims that he has not had any talks about a long-term extension since March 2023. Since that request, Higgins said he does not believe the team will trade him.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins said when asked if he sees himself playing with the Bengals this season. "... I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, and I'm looking forward to it."

