'I do anticipate it': Tee Higgins plans to play with the Bengals during the 2024 season

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins says he'll be wearing Orange and Black this upcoming season.

The Bengals wide receiver made the confirmation while speaking with the media at his annual youth football camp Sunday at Loveland High School. The camp, which was held in conjunction with FlexWork Sports Management, had a massive turnout, with dozens of children running drills and more with Higgins.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins said when asked if he sees himself playing with the Bengals this season. "... I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, and I'm looking forward to it."

Higgins' positivity about the season comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in March that the 25-year-old requested a trade.

Schefter reported that Higgins "loves Cincinnati" and "hoped to be with the team long term," but claims that he has not had any talks about a long-term extension since March 2023.

In February, the Bengals put a franchise tag on Higgins.

The franchise tag kept Higgins from hitting the open market in the offseason. The season's franchise tag number for wide receivers is expected to be $21.8 million.

"Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020," Bengals head coach Zach Taylor said in a press release. "I'm glad that he'll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team."

The franchise tag also guaranteed that Higgins would have at least one more season with quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

In his four years with the Bengals, Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. Higgins played in 12 games for Cincinnati last season, recording 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns while dealing with separate hamstring and rib injuries.