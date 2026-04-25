Lakota West grad, Miami RedHawks linebacker selected by Panthers in NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Lakota West grad and Miami RedHawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kuwatch, a 2021 graduate from Lakota West High School, was redshirted by Ohio State in 2021 and played three games as a reserve in 2022 before transferring to Miami University for the 2023 season.

During his time with the RedHawks, Kuwatch played as a reserve during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 2025, Kuwatch had a breakout season and was named third-team All-MAC after starting all 14 games. He earned 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks during the season.

Kuwatch was the fourth Cincinnati native to be selected during the 2026 draft.

University of Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 170 pick in the fifth round, and Duke center Brian Parker II was drafted by the Bengals shortly after. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams selected St. Xavier grad Max Klare in the second round.

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