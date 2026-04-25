'A big deal' | 2022 St. Xavier grad Brian Parker II selected by the Bengals in the NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Brian Parker II is ecstatic to return to Cincinnati and Who Dey Nation.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Parker with the No. 189 pick overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 St. Xavier High School graduate is an offensive tackle who played at Duke.

“Obviously huge,” Parker told the media on a conference call. “St. X guy. I grew up playing football in Cincinnati. I have a lot of friends there. When they said it’s going to be the Bengals, it’s one of the better feelings in the world getting to go back to your hometown team and put on that orange and black and get ready for Who Dey Nation.”

St. X coach Steve Specht said Parker was a three-year starter and senior captain for the Bombers. Parker was on the 2020 Division I state championship team for St. X.

“Just a tremendous kid, tremendous family,” Specht wrote in a text message to WCPO 9 Sports. “Couldn’t be happier for him. So happy for Brian, his family and the Bengals! Anytime a hometown kid signs with the Bengals, it’s a big deal.”

Parker said he always admired Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz in part because the former Bengals offensive tackle spoke to Parker’s middle school.

“His speech at my middle school was real inspiring and something I always remember,” said Parker, who played center at St. X and was recruited as a center in college.

Parker’s versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line is key. Parker said the main goal is to keep Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow “safe” during games.

Parker’s pro day included participating in several positions on the line and he finished at center. Parker completed a local day visit with the Bengals, too.

“I’m a really smart player,” Parker said. “Somebody who is going to win with leverage, footwork and just technique and I’m really excited to get in there with coach and learn more.”

Parker, who is from Indian Hill, recalls attending several Bengals games over the years. Saturday represents a pivotal moment in his life.

“It’s hard to beat this one,” Parker said. “I get to go home. I know so many people in the city. I feel so proud for what I was able to do in high school there and excited to be back.”

Parker said his parents moved to Naples, Fla., so the family is there celebrating the draft selection on Saturday afternoon.

“My whole group of St. X friends are down here; we’re going to have a lot of fun celebrating,” Parker said.

Parker is the second St. X graduate to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Tight end Max Klare, also a 2022 St. X graduate, was selected Friday night as the No. 61 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams.

“Two Bombers in this year’s draft!” Specht said. “Great day to be a Bomber and Bengal!”

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