Los Angeles Rams select St. Xavier graduate Max Klare in second round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Ohio State tight end Max Klare, a 2022 St. Xavier High School graduate, is officially going to the NFL.

The 2022 St. X graduate was selected No. 61 overall by the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night in the second round of the NFL Draft.

“Go LA Rams!” St. X football coach Steve Specht told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. “Awesome! So happy for Max and his family. Sometimes the good guy comes in first (or the second round with pick 61). Max is a class act. He has always played with great intensity and true humility.”

Klare was the fourth tight end selected in the second round and the fifth overall at that position in the draft.

Klare is known for his versatility. He played one season at Ohio State after he spent three seasons at Purdue. He had 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns this past season for the Buckeyes.

Klare, who was on the 2020 St. Xavier Division I state championship football team, was also a standout baseball player in high school. He was a Greater Catholic League South Division first-team selection in 2022.

“He represents everything great about being a St. X student-athlete a man for others,” Specht said.

Klare, the son of St. Xavier Athletics Hall of Famer Andy Klare (1987 graduate), could’ve played quarterback for the Bombers, according to Specht.

Specht said Klare continued to improve throughout his Big Ten career. That will only help him in the NFL. Specht said he noticed how Klare improved as a blocker during the latter half of Ohio State’s season.

Klare will enter another chapter of his career starting Friday night.

This spring, Klare will join Rams head coach Sean McVay, a Miami University graduate, in Los Angeles.

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