UC wide receiver Cyrus Allen, tight end Joe Royer selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Multiple University of Cincinnati players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

UC wide receiver Cyrus Allen was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 176 pick in the fifth round.

Allen, who is from New Orleans, previously played with Texas A&M in 2024 and Louisiana Tech from 2022-23 before his senior season with UC.

During the 2025 season, Allen started all 13 games and was named second-team All-Big 12, and he led the team with 51 receptions and 674 receiving yards. He also tied for third in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 13 receiving touchdowns, which set UC's single-season record.

Cincinnati native and UC tight end Joe Royer was also selected by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 170 pick in the fifth round Saturday.

Royer, an Elder High School 2020 graduate, played two seasons with UC after he spent three years at Ohio State.

"I come from a wide receiver background, so I feel like I play well out in space running and catching the ball and out on the perimeter," Royer told the media at the NFL Draft Combine in late February, according to Bearcat Journal. "I feel like I am more of a fluid H-back tight end, if you will. But, I did a lot of inline stuff this year as well."

In 2025, Royer started all 13 games for the Bearcats. He ranked third on the team with 29 receptions and four touchdowns. He was fourth with 416 yards. In 2024, Royer had 50 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns en route to All-Big 12 Conference first team honors.

"Joe is a different tight end than I think a lot of guys,” Elder head coach Doug Ramsey said. “Half the tight ends — they can run routes and catch. And half the tight ends can block. But he’s a guy that can do both. I think that’s what makes him special.”

Royer was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He caught 70 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at Elder. He later signed with Ohio State and appeared in 14 games from 2021 to 2023.