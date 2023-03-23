Bearcats fall to Utah Valley Wolverines in NIT quarterfinals

OREM, UT — The Cincinnati Bearcats Men's Basketball Team is officially done for the season after losing to Utah Valley Wolverines (UVU) 74-68 Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

They fought neck and neck throughout much of the game. Utah Valley led at the half 39-33. The Bearcats forced UVU to take a timeout after an opening bucket in the second half with eight-straight points.

The teams tied at 41 at 17:14. The Wolverines regained a 51-44 lead with just over 12 minutes left in the second half. The Bearcats were never able to gain a lead.

UC finished their 40th, 20-win season at 23-13.

"This is a really good basketball team with really good players. Tip your cap to those guys. That was a heck of an environment, and we played in some this year," said Head Coach Wes Miller. "When it ends, you don't dwell at that point. Immediately, my mentality goes to appreciating these guys and this team. It wasn't an easy year."

David Dejulius ended his final season with 1,187 career points to rant 35th at the school. He had 192 assists this season, taking sole possession for third in school history. Oscar Robertson was the only player in team history to accomplish more (twice).

"What he (Dejulius) has meant to me, this program and our coaching staff, I don't really have the words, and if I try to now, I'll get choked up and emotional," Miller said. "Watching him grow as a young man and leader, we wouldn't be sitting here without him."

