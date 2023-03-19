Live Blog: Xavier, Pittsburgh face off in NCAA Tournament for spot in the Sweet 16

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Xavier has made it to the Round of 32 and is facing off with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The 3-seed Musketeers beat 14-seed Kennesaw State 72-67 on Friday in the first round of the tournament. Xavier fell behind by 13 points in the second half against the Owls before rallying for the victory.

The 11-seed Pitt started the NCAA Tournament off in the First Four and barely squeaked out a victory against Mississippi State. They then went on to beat 6-seed Iowa State 59-41 in the first round.

For Xavier coach Sean Miller, today's game means a little more since Pitt is his alma mater. Ahead of the game, Miller told WCPO that a lot of his love for Pitt and Pittsburgh is "out the window" today as the teams go head-to-head.

There's also a storied history between Pitt and Xavier in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2009, Xavier also lost to Pitt in the Sweet 16. That 2009 team is the only time Miller has coached against his alma mater, and it was the team that Muskies associate head coach Dante Jackson was part of. In 2010 though, Xavier flipped the script and beat Pitt to advance to the Sweet 16.

Xavier hasn't advanced past the Round of 32 since the 2016-17 season. That season is also the last time Miller, who was coaching Arizona at the time, advanced past the second round.

Tip-off between Xavier and Pitt is at 12:10 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum. The game is airing on CBS.

Follow along below:

