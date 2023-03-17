NKU vs. top-seeded Houston: What time it starts, where to watch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — David vs. Goliath: Northern Kentucky men's basketball will take on the top-seeded Houston Cougars Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars enter the tournament with the bettors on their side. They're the No. 1 seed in the Midwest and the favorite to win the national championship. While the Norse are significant underdogs, the players said it means "there's no pressure."

"It's nothing new because in a lot of games this year we weren't even picked as the favorite against Horizon League teams," said guard Marques Warrick. "It really doesn't matter to us."

Northern Kentucky automatically qualified for the tournament after winning the Horizon League Championship as a No. 4 seed. Warrick is one of several Kentucky natives on the team, including Highlands High School grad Sam Vinson.

"We're coming in there, we're playing free, we're playing loose," Vinson said. "Just play how we play all year long."

NKU➡️ One of the best teams in the country in STEALS.



Houston➡️ One of the best teams in the country at TAKING CARE OF THE BALL.



My Opinion➡️ NKU has to get takeaways (and score off of them) to have a chance tonight. pic.twitter.com/TnvmVhIAMS — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) March 16, 2023

NKU will try to pull off the upset — which would be only the second time in tournament history a No. 1 seed has lost in the first round — at 9:20 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The game airs on TNT.

Check back here for live updates starting at tipoff.

