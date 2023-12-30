Reports: Reds sign free agent pitcher Frankie Montas to one-year, $16 million deal

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are continuing to fill out their roster with much-needed pitchers.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was the first to report Montas' signing.

MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand said the deal is for one-year and worth $16 million. The deal is currently pending a physical, as well.

Montas, 30, made a singular appearance with the New York Yankees during the 2023 season after battling an injury.

Prior to his stunted time with the Yankees, Montas went 35-30 over six years with the Oakland Athletics. In 2019, he finished sixth in voting for the American League Cy Young award. That season he went 9-2 over 16 starts, and he also won 13 games in the 2021 season.

Montas joins relief pitcher Emilio Pagan, free agent Nick Martinez and veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario as new faces on Cincinnati's roster. The Reds also brought back free agent Buck Farmer for a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

Montas will be part of a decent list of potential starters for the Reds, including Hunter Green, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson, Graham Ashcraft and Martinez.