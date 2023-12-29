Watch Now
Reds sign reliever Buck Farmer to $2.25 million, 1-year contract

Aaron Doster/AP
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Buck Farmer throws during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Cincinnati, Sept. 4, 2023. Right-hander Farmer is staying with the Reds, agreeing Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.
Posted at 10:05 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 22:05:20-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds brought back Buck Farmer on Thursday, signing the reliever to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

Farmer became a free agent after he went 4-5 with three saves and a 4.20 ERA in 71 appearances for Cincinnati this year. The right-hander had a 2-2 record with two saves and a 3.83 ERA in 44 games in 2022, his first season with the Reds.

He can earn $350,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65. He had a $1.75 million, one-year contract for this season.

Cincinnati also designated outfielder Bubba Thompson for assignment. The 25-year-old Thompson is a .242 hitter with a homer and 13 RBIs in 92 big league games — all with Texas.

Farmer, a Georgia native who turns 33 in February, was selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2013 amateur draft. He made his major league debut with the Tigers in 2014.

He is 21-28 with a 4.98 ERA in 356 career games, including 21 starts.

