Reports: Cincinnati Reds acquire veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have added even more depth to the team's robust infield roster.

Free agent Jeimer Candelario has signed a three-year, $45 million contract with a $15 million club option for 2027, according to reports.

MLB.com was the first to report the signing, which is pending a physical.

The switch hitter joins pitchers Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan as recent additions for the Reds. So far this off-season, the Reds have spent a combined $87 million on free agents.

The 30-year-old infielder joins the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Stran, Jonathan India, Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte.

MLB reported that the Reds are moving Steer to the outfield full time, helping fill the need for a right-handed-hitting corner outfielder. This leaves Cincinnati six infielders for five spots, including designated hitter, to rotate with.

Candelario, who plays both third and first base, was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers after the 2022 season but had a standout 2023 season, where he played for both the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. He set a career high in 22 home runs and 70 RBIs over 140 games for the two teams. He hit .251 with an .807 OPS.