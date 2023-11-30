Reports: Reds sign two-year, $26 million deal with free agent pitcher Nick Martinez

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have signed another pitcher, according to reports.

MLB Network insider Mark Sheldon reported that the Reds have signed free-agent pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year, $26 million contract. That deal also has an opt-out option after the 2024 season.

I can now confirm the report via source that the Reds and RHP Nick Martinez have agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract, pending a physical. https://t.co/swerqiztYy — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) November 30, 2023

The Reds have not officially announced the signing, which would be pending a physical.

Martinez, 33, has previously served as a swing role for the San Diego Padres the past two seasons. During the 2023 season, the right-handed pitcher was 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA over a career-high 63 appearances while pitching 110 1/3 innings.

Prior the the Padres, Martinez did a four-year stint pitching in Japan. He also spent the 2014 through 2017 seasons with the Rangers.

Martinez' signing comes just a day after the Reds signed relief pitcher Emilio Pagan.

Martinez could act both within the Reds young pitching rotation or in a reliever role based on what they need.

Currently, Cincinnati's starting pitchers include Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcroft, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips. No one in that group has more than two years of experience, meaning Martinez provides veteran experience for the roster.