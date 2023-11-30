Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reports: Reds sign two-year, $26 million deal with free agent pitcher Nick Martinez

Nick Martinez
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nick Martinez
Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 16:14:46-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have signed another pitcher, according to reports.

MLB Network insider Mark Sheldon reported that the Reds have signed free-agent pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year, $26 million contract. That deal also has an opt-out option after the 2024 season.

The Reds have not officially announced the signing, which would be pending a physical.

Martinez, 33, has previously served as a swing role for the San Diego Padres the past two seasons. During the 2023 season, the right-handed pitcher was 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA over a career-high 63 appearances while pitching 110 1/3 innings.

Prior the the Padres, Martinez did a four-year stint pitching in Japan. He also spent the 2014 through 2017 seasons with the Rangers.

Martinez' signing comes just a day after the Reds signed relief pitcher Emilio Pagan.

Martinez could act both within the Reds young pitching rotation or in a reliever role based on what they need.

Currently, Cincinnati's starting pitchers include Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcroft, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips. No one in that group has more than two years of experience, meaning Martinez provides veteran experience for the roster.

More Reds news:
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend Reports: Reds sign two-year, $16 million deal with relief pitcher Emilio Pagan

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023