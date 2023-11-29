Reports: Reds sign two-year, $16 million deal with relief pitcher Emilio Pagan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have signed a two-year contract with relief pitcher Emilio Pagan, according to reports.

MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand reported the deal, which is still pending, with the right-handed reliever on social media.

The Reds have agreed to a two-year deal with RHP Emilio Pagán, per source. The deal is still pending physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 29, 2023

The deal is worth $16 million, per MLB Network's Mark Sheldon. Pagan will earn $8 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Alongside his salary, Pagan has the option to opt out after one year, and there is a buyout if that is chosen. He also has a trade bonus in the contract.

More on Pagan contract, via source…



Two years, $16 million. Earns $8 million each in ‘24 and ‘25.



Pagan can opt out after year one. Buyout if option is exercised. Also trade bonus is included. — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) November 29, 2023

As of Pagan's signing, he would have the highest base salary of any player on the Reds 2024 roster, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

The Reds have yet to confirm the agreement themselves.

The 32-year-old pitcher played for the Minnesota Twins last season, where he had a 2.99 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 65 strikeouts over 69 1/3 innings. Since his career debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2017, he has boasted a 3.71 ERA with 456 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP in 400 innings.

Other than the Twins and Mariners, Pagan has played in Oakland, San Diego and Tampa Bay — with him playing his career best with the Rays. Cincinnati will mark Pagan's second National League team.

Throughout his career, Pagan has made more than 50 relief appearances five times in his six full seasons in the league (not counting the shortened 2020 season). His best season came in 2019 with Tampa Bay, when he threw 20 saves with a 2.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 70 innings for the Rays.

Pagan will allow the Reds to add some much-needed depth to their bullpen after the team's relievers were relied on the sixth-most in all of the MLB in 2023.