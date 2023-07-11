Joey Votto among most popular MLB jerseys during first half of the 2023 season

CINCINNATI — Despite only playing in 17 games so far, Reds first baseman Joey Votto was listed among the most popular MLB jerseys in the first half of the 2023 season.

According to the league, Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. and two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were the most popular player jerseys this year. The two were also the leading vote-getters in All-Star fan voting.

The Cincinnati veteran was No. 13 on the list of 20 — the only Reds player listed. Votto returned to the lineup on June 19 after missing the start of the season to recover from surgery he underwent last August.

Votto, of course, joked about the list, saying on Twitter he "may have stayed up late a few too many nights online shopping at the team store."

"I’ve got A LOT of extra VOTTO jerseys. 😬" he said.

I have a confession, I may have stayed up late a few too many nights online shopping at the team store. I’ve got A LOT of extra VOTTO jerseys. 😬 https://t.co/ZOSXy1yL6b — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) July 10, 2023

While the Reds struggled to start the season, the team became the hottest club in baseball ahead of Votto's return thanks in part to many of Cincinnati's recent call-ups. The 39-year-old only added to their success, hitting a home run and bringing in the game-winning run in his first game back.

Since returning to the lineup, Votto has recorded seven home runs on 14 hits. Cincinnati sits at the top of the NL Central at the break, with closer Alexis Diaz being selected to the All-Star Game.

Votto might be the only Reds player listed among the most popular jerseys, but there's an assumption he won't be alone for long. The team's young stars — especially Elly De La Cruz — are proving to be popular players.

In just 30 major league games, De La Cruz has hit for the cycle and become the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning. He was invited to compete in the Home Run Derby but said he declined to focus on helping Cincinnati win this season.

We wouldn't be shocked if De La Cruz joins Votto on the list by the end of the year.