Joey Votto teases return to Cincinnati Reds with social media video

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hasn't played a single MLB inning this season, but is that streak about to end?

Maybe so.

The longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman teased returning to the MLB team with a video on social media captioned "I guess I better get back to ball, huh?"

The video shows a skit where Votto is a bus driver and a young girl about to enter the bus says "why aren't you playing?" and "come back and play" before Votto replies "okay, you're right, I will."

Prior to that video, Votto had posted two other bus-related images where he captioned he was making stops in Louisville and Columbus.

Votto underwent surgery on Aug. 19, which ended his 2022 season. At the time, Votto refused to use his long-injured shoulder as an excuse for performance; but said it was difficult to lift and even painful to sleep.

Now, in the final year of his contract — there is a team option for 2024 — the eldest and highest-paid player on the Reds roster has been playing with the the Reds' AAA affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

Votto has played 20 games with the Bats, with 71 at bats and has hit .183 with a .348 on base percentage and three home runs.

Just this week, Votto told WCPO he was "feeling great."

He has said despite not being with the MLB team, he's been keeping up with the Reds and the progress of the younger players, specifically rookie standout Elly De La Cruz.

The Reds are in Houston on Saturday for the second game in a three-game series. On Friday, the Reds beat the Astros 2-1 to mark the team's sixth consecutive win.

It isn't likely Votto would make his return in Houston, but the Reds are back in the Queen City on Monday for the start to a series against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

The 2023 season marks Votto's 17th with the Cincinnati Reds, and in recent years, Votto has openly spoken about a more relaxed, fun approach to the sport and his demeanor. If Votto truly is returning to the Reds in the coming days, this video is proof that he hasn't lost that outlook during recovery.

