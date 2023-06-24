Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle to help Cincinnati to 12th straight win

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz cannot be stopped!

The rookie — who made his major league debut just weeks ago — became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle since 1989 in Cincinnati's win over the Atlanta Braves Friday night.

De La Cruz doubled in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning, later scoring on a Jake Fraley home run. When he returned to the plate in the fourth inning, De La Cruz helped Cincinnati come within one with a solo home run.

With the Reds down 7-5 in the fifth, De La Cruz recorded an RBI single to cut the lead once again to one. He then stole second base, because of course he did.

One inning later, with Cincinnati up 10-7, the 6-foot-5 infielder recorded a triple to complete the cycle. De La Cruz is just the seventh Reds player to hit for the cycle. ESPN reports he's the youngest major leaguer to hit for the cycle in 51 years.

De La Cruz was listed as the top prospect in baseball before finally being called up from the Triple-A Louisville Bats earlier this month. In his first major league game against the Dodgers, De La Cruz recorded a 112 mph double, two walks and one run scored.

While he's only been with the team for a few weeks, it's clear the difference he makes in Cincinnati. He's hitting .367 with a 1.091 OPS in 15 games.

The win is Cincinnati's 12th straight. The Reds will look to extend their win streak to 13 Saturday.

