Reds star Elly De La Cruz declines Home Run Derby invitation

WASHINGTON — While he's only been in the big leagues for a month, Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz is appointment viewing when he steps in the batter's box.

In just 23 games, the 21-year-old has recorded three home runs, 27 hits and nine stolen bases. He also became the youngest major leaguer to hit for the cycle in 51 years in Cincinnati's win over the Braves on June 23.

Despite the hopes of baseball fans everywhere, De La Cruz will not be taking his talents to next week's Home Run Derby. He said Monday he declined the invitation to compete in this year's derby so he can focus on helping the Reds win this season.

Cincinnati is currently tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Since De La Cruz's arrival, the Reds matched their longest winning streak of the modern era (12 games), moved up in the division and brought in sold-out crowds.

Only one Reds player was selected for the 2023 All-Star Game: closer Alexis Diaz, who has 23 saves in 24 chances this season.

This year's Home Run Derby participants include Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who will be competing at his home ballpark.

The Home Run Derby will take place July 10 at 8 p.m. on ESPN, with the 93rd Midsummer Classic happening the following day.

READ MORE

Joey Votto snaps 0-for-21 drought as the Reds beat the Nationals

Reds' elite base running is at the core of team's success

Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle to help Cincinnati to 12th straight win