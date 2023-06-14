'I'm feeling great' – Is Joey Votto getting closer to season debut?

CINCINNATI — The Reds' success this season has come, in large part, thanks to contributions from young players, many of whom are rookies.

The eldest and highest-paid player on the roster has yet to step on the major league diamond in 2023.

Joey Votto underwent surgery on Aug. 19, which ended his 2022 season.

At the time, Votto refused to use his long-injured shoulder as an excuse for performance; but said it was difficult to lift and even painful to sleep.

Votto batted .205 last season, in 91 games. He hit 11 home runs and had 41 RBI.

Now, in the final year of his contract (there is a team option for 2024) Votto has played in 18 games for the Reds' AAA affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

In those 18 appearances, Votto has 67 at bats and has hit just .164 with a .301 on base percentage and two home runs.

Votto was asked if he feels less pressure to complete his rehab because of the Reds' recent success.

"No," said Votto. "The moment I'm ready, I'm gonna be up there (in Cincinnati). There hasn't been a day since the surgery that I haven't been motivated to be up there. I needed to make sure I was healthy. I wasn't there. Now I'm feeling great."

Despite not being with the major league team, Votto is keeping up with the Reds and the progress of the younger players – specifically rookie phenomenon, Elly De La Cruz.

"He runs well and he's got excellent power. You don't see a lot of players with that combination – the speed and power combination," said Votto, of De La Cruz. "He has a chance to be a good player."

The 2023 season will mark Joey Votto's 17th season with the Cincinnati Reds.