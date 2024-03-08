Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PED

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte has been suspended for 80 games, the Reds announced Friday.

Marte tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, which is in violation of the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

"The Reds fully support Major League Baseball's drug policy and its penalties," the Reds said in a statement. "We will have no further comment."

Marte will go without pay for the 80 games as well.

The suspension will become effective at the beginning of the 2024 season, which kicks of Thursday, March 22.

The 22-year-old was sent to the Reds in the Mariners trade for Luis Castillo in July 2022. The Reds called up Marte in August 2023. Marte joined other young infielders, including Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

During the 2023 season, he batted .316 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs. He also had a .366 on base percentage.

In September, his two-out single in the ninth drove in the winning run for the Reds against the Cubs during a tight race for the playoffs.

