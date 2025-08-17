Reds end Brewers' franchise-record, 14-game winning streak on Hays' bases-loaded hit in the 10th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Hays' single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday, ending the Brewers' franchise-record winning streak at 14 games.

Milwaukee had barely pulled out the previous two games in Cincinnati for its longest streak ever within one season and the longest in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals won 17 straight from Sept. 11 to Sept. 28, 2021.

This time, Spencer Steer's sacrifice bunt in the 10th advanced designated runner TJ Friedl to third. After intentional walks to Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson loaded the bases, Hays laced a single to down the third-base line for his second career walk-off hit.

Milwaukee, which overcame a seven-run deficit on Friday and rallied to win in 14 innings Saturday, nearly came back for another win.

William Contreras hit his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Reds closer Emilio Pagan, to put Milwaukee ahead 2-1 in the ninth. But the Reds tied it when Benson reached on a fielding error by shortstop Joey Ortiz and later scored on Jose Trevino’s single.

The first-place Brewers fell to 53-17 in their last 70 games.

The game was scoreless through six innings with Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott and Brewers lefty Jose Quintana allowing a combined six hits with 11 strikeouts.

Cincinnati scored the game's first run when Hays led off the seventh with a double and scored on Trevino's sacrifice fly to the wall in center.

Graham Ashcraft (7-4) earned the win for Cincinnati. Grant Anderson (2-4) took the loss.

Key moment

In the top of the 10th inning, designated runner Andrew Vaughn was thrown out at third base trying to advance on Blake Perkins' bunt.

Key stat

The Reds are the only team that has not been swept in a series this season. Their 40 series without a sweep is the longest in franchise history, eclipsing the 1970 team which went 32 straight series. It's the seventh time the Reds have won the final game of a series to avoid being swept.

Up next

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (14-5, 2.90) will start Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. RHP Brady Singer (10-9, 4.31) will start Monday for the Reds against the Angels in Anaheim.