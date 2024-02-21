Watch Now
Elly De La Cruz's foul ball smashes Hunter Greene's car window at Reds spring training

The Cincinnati Reds are at spring training in Goodyear, Arizona preparing for the upcoming MLB season. Opening Day kicks off in Cincinnati on March 28.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 20, 2024
GOODYEAR, Ariz — A matchup between Reds pitcher Hunter Greene and infielder Elly De La Cruz at spring training Tuesday resulted in Greene's car window being smashed.

Multiple reporters at the Reds' facility in Goodyear, Arizona said De La Cruz hit a foul ball off Greene during live BP that traveled into the parking lot — hitting the window of Greene's SUV.

"Tough day at the yard 🤣," Greene said, sharing a photo of the damage on his Instagram story.

The Reds ace also posted a photo with De La Cruz, holding the ball that caused the damage, in front of the smashed window.

"Better have @safelite on speed dial 🤣," he said.

Greene shared video of the damage "for those of you questioning" how real it was.

Reporters at the facility said Greene told De La Cruz he was paying for the damage, to which he responded that Greene makes more than him.

De La Cruz's rebuttal is definitely true after 24-year-old Greene signed a six-year extension with Cincinnati before the 2023 season. Rookie De La Cruz, on the other hand, was making less than $1 million last year.

Despite the damage, it looks like there's no love loss between two of the Reds' young stars. The two are gearing up for Cincinnati's first spring training game against the Guardians on Saturday, just about one month before MLB Opening Day.

