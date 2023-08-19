Cincinnati Reds call up top prospect Noelvi Marte amid tight playoff battle

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz. Matt McLain. Spencer Steer. Christian Encarnacion-Strand. And now Noelvi Marte.

The Cincinnati Reds have officially called up another top prospect to round out the team's core of young infielders.

At a press conference Saturday, Marte said the call up to the big leagues made him feel like he was born again.

"I'm just happy that I got the call," Marte's interpreter relayed for him. "It was something that I have been fighting for forever really. I'm just happy that I'm here now."

Marte was acquired by the Reds last year in a trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners.

The 21-year-old infielder has been mostly playing at third base during this season with Triple-A Louisville. Marte's call up to the big leagues also comes just a week after third baseman Nick Senzel was demoted.

In 2023, Marte has split his time with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville. In his 39 games in Louisville, Marte was batting .280 with 3 home runs and an .820 OPS.

The Reds are set to play the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park Saturday for the second game in a three-game series. The Reds corresponding lineup for Saturday evening's game doesn't have Marte's name listed, but when he makes his appearance it'll be the Reds 14th MLB debut this season.

Other than the group of infielders, pitchers Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson also are included in Cincinnati's group of rookies.

The Reds (64-59) are currently battling for the final wild card spot in the National League. At 64-59, Cincinnati is tied with the Miami Marlins for the spot. Cincinnati is also just two games behind Milwaukee, the defending NL Central champions.