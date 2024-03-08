ESPN: Former Cincinnati Red Joey Votto to play for new team

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Red Joey Votto will be playing for his hometown team.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Blue Jays. He is back. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 8, 2024

Non-roster invitees are players who are not on the team's 40-man roster that will attend spring training.

On Thursday, Olney posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Votto lives 25 minutes form the Jays' ballpark.

"[He] could be a really good fit there," Olney wrote.

We just had Joey Votto on our broadcast; he is dying to play. Lives 25 minutes from the Jays’ park; could be a really good fit there, in a very right-handed lineup. Angels another possible fit. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 7, 2024

Votto ended his 17 season streak with the Reds in 2023. The Reds decided not to extend Votto's contract for another season.

At the end of the 2023 season, he finished his $251.5 million, 12-year contract. Since the team didn't extend his contract, they owed him a $7 million buyout.

"For 17 seasons, Joey has been the heart of Reds baseball as a Most Valuable Player, All-Star and respected clubhouse leader," the Reds wrote. "His contributions to our team and his extraordinary generosity toward those in need, throughout our region and beyond, cannot be measured."

Nick Krall, the president of baseball operations for the Reds, went on to call the 40-year-old first baseman "one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation."

In his last season with the team, Votto was stunted for some of the season with an injury. His performance was less than stellar, posting a career-low .202 batting average. Despite his poor on-field performance, Votto acted as a clubhouse leader for a then-very young Reds squad.

During Votto's last home game at Great American Ball Park, he received a standing ovation and applause from the crowd before his first at-bat.