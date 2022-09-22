LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Crime scene testimony continues in trial of George Wagner IV

WAVERLY, Ohio — More testimony about the eight different crime scenes is expected Thursday as the trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its ninth day of witness testimony.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

After spending the second week of trial questioning witnesses who were lead investigators on the four different crime scenes, along with the coroner's official who performed all eight autopsies, more testimony is expected from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations agents Thursday.

Earlier in the week, prosecutors questioned witnesses about the first two crime scenes; first, the home in which Chris Sr. and Gary were found dead, then the second home where Hannah Hazel and Frankie were discovered.

