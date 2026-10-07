'Rebuilding every connection': ODOT & KYTC officials give progress update on Brent Spence Companion Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s now been months since construction officially began on the highly anticipated Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

Back in June, the first barges arrived to the Covington riverbank with materials to construct the Brent Spence Companion Bridge. Now, Ohio Department of Transportation officials say that work is well underway.

“A lot of foundation work is underway right now really on all aspects of the project,” Tommy Arnold with ODOT said Wednesday. “In Ohio and Kentucky, the approach work and the foundation work is making a lot of progress, and getting ready to tie into the new bridge.”

Drivers in Ohio can also expect changes to their daily commute, with detours expected to begin sometime next year along Fort Washington Way.

“Northbound I-71 to Fort Washington Way is going to be rerouted to 275/471 for about 18 months,” Arnold said. “We’ve done a lot of preparation to plan for this project … so there’s lots of ways to get around.”

On the opposite side of the river in Northern Kentucky, work continues to reshape the I-71/I-75 exit ramps in Covington. WCPO 9 News first told viewers about that work beginning off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and 12th Street back in June.

“There’s more utility work [to be done,] it’s gonna take us a little bit longer to get that ramp back open,” Stacee Hans wit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. “The ramp from the Covington area to I-71/I-75 via 12th Street, we’re looking to have open potentially later this year.”

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say work continues to move ahead steadily.

“So far we’re on schedule. We’re working very closely with our contractor, making sure the sequencing of how things are coming into play are working very well,” Hans said.

“It’s early on in the project, so there’s gonna be ups and downs along the way, but over the life of the project, we have the ability to keep things going,” Arnold added. “So right now, we’re on track and moving forward with the project.”

You can stay up to date with the progress of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project on its official website by clicking the link here.