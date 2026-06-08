'No idea what's going on' | Ramp closures begin amid construction for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

Ramps for I-71/75 in Covington are now closed as part of work on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, and the closures are already causing confusion for some drivers near MLK Jr. Boulevard and 12th Street.

"We have no idea what's going on," Patty Henson, a Covington local who lives near the MLK Jr. ramps, said Monday.

The I-71/75 northbound off-ramp to 12th Street/MLK Jr. Boulevard will be closed through the summer of 2027. The I-71/75 southbound on-ramp from 12th Street/MLK Jr. Boulevard will be closed through October.

"Now I got to go up the street and go all the way up Dixie Highway up to Fort Mitchell or Fort Wright to get on. Coming home, I can no longer get off my exit to come home," Henson said.

WATCH: How residents and drivers are feeling the effects of the closures

Ramp closures begin amid construction for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

One driver told WCPO that they did not know about the closures ahead of time.

"I'm a little speechless right now. You just took like 20 minutes, added it onto my trip because no highway," the driver said.

Jake Ryle with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said outreach to the surrounding neighborhood has been a priority leading up to the closures.

"We've been working with the city of Covington. We've been making sure that we get the information to them. They've been going door to door, making sure everybody in this neighborhood is aware of what's to come," Ryle said. "We know a big change like that impacts the way they're able to get in and out of their neighborhood."

Ryle said the project comes with a learning curve not just for drivers, but for state transportation leaders as well.

"We're still learning what that traffic is going to do. ... How do we need to adjust the signals? How do we need to adjust signals on this corridor or that corridor?" Ryle said. "So really, patience is key for kind of everyone involved, and we'll get through all of this together."

Despite the disruption, Henson said she understands the bigger picture.

"I don't know, just a lot of inconveniences for what I call the necessary evil because we do need a bridge," Henson said.

Additional closures are expected to begin one week from today. You can find more information on those closures on the KYTC website by clicking the link here.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.