INDEPENDENCE, K.Y. — Police in Independence took a strangulation suspect into custody Monday with the help of drone technology, marking one of many examples of how law enforcement agencies across Northern Kentucky are increasingly relying on the tools.

Officers searched the home before locating the suspect in the attic, where they ordered him to come out feet first.

"We had searched the main residence, the main floor of the apartment, and then we obviously did not see anyone, so we knew that he was inside just from verification from the officers," Captain Mike Brock of the Independence Police Department and NKY SWAT said. "The only other place that we knew that he could have been would be in the attic."

Officers used drone technology and infrared imaging to find the suspect.

"Being able to use the drone allows us to have eyes in without having our bodies in danger," Brock said.

Another primary benefit is being able to track suspects on the run with an eye in the sky.

"A suspect that could be armed, that's on the run through the woods, they're narrowed down to a certain area [and] we use the drone to locate where they're at," Brock said.

"The ability to deploy quickly is a key advantage ... big thing is where we can have eyes in the sky really quick."

WATCH: How agencies across Northern Kentucky are implementing drones into law enforcement

'One of the Best Tools We Have:' How law enforcement across Northern Kentucky relies on drone technology

Agencies across the region report similar success. At the Campbell County Police Department, drones have become a regular part of operations, and the department has one of the largest drone units in the Northern Kentucky region.

"We have successfully completed hundreds of missions," Sergeant Michael Curtis of the Campbell County Police Department told WCPO Thursday. "We collaborate with neighboring agencies."

At the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the technology has come to the rescue in the Northern Kentucky region, while also aiding investigations beyond state lines.

"Our deputies assisted an agency in Indiana right across the river with a casino robbery, and our drones were utilized and our drone operators did an excellent job on that night locating the suspect in the woods," Major Phillip Ridgell of the Boone County Sheriff's Office highlighted.

In Kenton County, officers have used the technology since 2017 as the first drone unit in law enforcement across the Northern Kentucky region. The program has grown over time.

"When the unit originally started, you were looking at about two or three drones at that point in time, and up to this point we're sitting at right about six once you start including some of the old drones that are still functional," Andrew Kenner, a detective sergeant with the Kenton County Police Department, said.

The City of Covington recently approved funding for drones with the Covington Police Department. Residents shared concerns about the use of drones in law enforcement at that time, particularly regarding public safety at protests or public gatherings.

"Surveillance tools would change behavior, and a drone over again a lawful gathering would suppress constitutionally protected activity without a formal prohibition," one resident said at the Sept. 8 public hearing.

Agencies across the region say the technology will remain a valuable tool for departments to fight crime and save lives.

"When you talk about efficiency and safety combined together, it's one of the best tools that we have," Ridgell said.

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