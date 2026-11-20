FLORENCE, KY — A veteran and Northern Kentucky police officer was laid to rest Friday, as family, friends and law enforcement from across the region gathered to honor his life and service.

Sgt. Brian Koenes served four years with the Ludlow Police Department, several years with Erlanger PD, and as a federal Air Marshall. On November 9th, the city of Ludlow announced that Koenes died shortly after his shift. It's believed he died of a heart attack.

"We all try to in law enforcement; we try to make sure that our family members know that we love them... Because you never know when this is going to happen." Scott Kiefner

"It's one of the toughest things in law enforcement, especially when you lose a brother, lose a friend," said Mike Brock, of the Independence Police Department and Northern Kentucky SWAT. "He's been involved in a lot of the community. He's a business owner. He's been around."

For some, the loss was deeply personal. Scott Kiefner served alongside Koenes in the Federal Air Marshals.

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"We were air marshals together. We started back right after 9/11," Kiefner said. "It was surprising to see him pass this young, because we're all the same age and we all came up through the same system and it's just shocking."

The shared bond among officers made the loss especially difficult, even across agencies.

"We all stand for the same vows. We all take the same oath and losing a member of that always hits hard," Brock said. "But losing one that, that you know very well and know what they've been always been about, that's, it's where it's more touching."

For many in law enforcement, Koenes' death served as a reminder of the fragility of life.

"We all try to in law enforcement, we try to make sure that our family members know that we love them," Kiefner said. "Because you never know when this is going to happen."

Those who gathered to honor Koenes' memory shared a call for love and support for the family and friends left to mourn.

"We are going to be reaching out from the Air Marshal Service, and I know that his police departments are going to be reaching out as well, and we fully intend to look after the family to help them through this transition and through this loss," Kiefner said.

Koenes is now set to be laid to rest at his final resting spot in Fort Wayne, Indiana.