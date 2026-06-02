Operations officially begin in the Ohio River for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

COVINGTON, Ky. — The first crane has arrived in the Ohio River for the $4.4 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, marking the official start of construction.

"We've had a lot of people over the years say, you know what, I'll believe it when I see it, and this is really the first opportunity to see it," said Matt Bruning of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crane arrived Tuesday on the first of six incoming barges full of construction materials.

"The first thing that just came through the site here (Tuesday) is a 300-ton capacity crane sitting on a 72-foot by 180-foot long barge," said Will Banik of the Walsh Kokosing Design Team. "It really marks the start of meaningful in-water work and construction of the companion bridge for the Brent Spence project."

Banik told WCPO on Tuesday that visible progress will build over time.

"It'll happen over the next couple of weeks. You'll notice smaller items, but you know the big picture, the new pylons coming out of the water, that's going to take some time," Banik said.

The goal is to complete construction of the new Brent Spence Companion Bridge by 2031.

"The companion bridge will handle all of the traffic on I-75 and 71. It's basically trying to get through the Tri-State," Bruning said. "The existing bridge will remain a part of the system for decades to come as well. It's in great shape, and we're going to use that for the local system."

Officials are asking for patience from drivers as work continues throughout the project.

"The minor traffic headache throughout the course of the project. There's a lot of folks hard at work to make sure that what we will build and leave here will be serviceable for a lot of years to come," Banik said.

You can find more information about the project and upcoming road closures by clicking here.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.